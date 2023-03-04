Dubai Open 2023 final live: Check final schedule, time, venue, fixtures, live streaming & broadcast details

Dubai Open 2023 final live: Two final matches of Dubai Open 2023 are slated to be played today in Dubai’s Aviation Club Tennis Center. The first match of the day will be played under Men’s doubles category. In this category, Finnish player H. Heliövaara and English player L. Glasspool will square off with French player F. Martin and American player M. Cressy. The British-Finnish pair, which hasn't lost a set this week, defeated top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 6-4, 6-2 in Friday's ATP 500 semi-final without seeing a breakpoint.

Meanwhile, the second final match of Dubai Open 2023 will be played under Men’s single category. , Second seed and defending champion Rublev will face off against Third seed Medvedev in an all-Russian final match at the ATP 500 Dubai Tennis Championships on Saturday (March 4). Top-ranked Novak Djokovic suffered his first loss of the 2023 season at the hands of Medvedev, who has been on a roll lately. The current champion of Rotterdam and Doha defeated Djokovic in straight sets to earn his 18th victory in 20 games this season.

Dubai Open 2023 final full schedule, time and venue

Men’s doubles: Finnish player H. Heliövaara and English player L. Glasspool will square off with French player F. Martin and American player M. Cressy. The match starts at 6:00 PM IST (12:30 PM GMT/ 7:30 AM ET). The venue of the match is Aviation Club Tennis Center.

Men’s singles: In an all-Russian final match, defending champion Rublev will take on Third seed Medvedev. The match starts at 8:30 PM IST (3:00 PM GMT/ 10:00 AM ET). The venue of the match is Aviation Club Tennis Center.

Where to watch Dubai open 2023 final matches?

Live-streaming of the Dubai Tennis Championships is available on the following channels in the respective countries. Check where to watch Dubai open 2023 final in your country here:

Tennis Channel - USA, Puerto Rico & Virgin Islands.

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom and Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia.

TSN - Canada.

Sky - New Zealand.

Eurosport - France, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland & Russia.

Sportklub - Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia & Montenegro.

Polsat - Poland.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland & Litchenstein.

Super Tennis - Italy, San Marino & Vatican City.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Ziggo Sport - Netherlands.

A1 Max Sport - Bulgaria.

beIN Southeast Asia - Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, East Timor, Philippines & Singapore.

WOWOW - Japan.

ESPN - Latin America.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

When will Dubai Open H. Heliövaara and L. Glasspool vs F. Martin and M. Cressy match begin?

Dubai Open H. Heliövaara and L. Glasspool vs F. Martin and M. Cressy match will start at 6:00 PM IST.

Where will Dubai Open H. Heliövaara and L. Glasspool vs F. Martin and M. Cressy match be played?

Dubai Open H. Heliövaara and L. Glasspool vs F. Martin and M. Cressy match will be played at Aviation Club Tennis Center, Dubai.

When will Dubai Open Rublev vs Medvedev match begin?

Dubai Open Rublev vs Medvedev match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will Dubai Open Rublev vs Medvedev match be played?