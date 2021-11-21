'Dravid's statements will always remain balanced': Gautam Gambhir's staunch criticism for Ravi Shastri

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has his say on the ex-head coach of the national men's team, Ravi Shastri, whose tenure ended after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Shastri has been succeeded by former India captain Rahul Dravid, who took the charge during India's three-match T20I home series against New Zealand, which India won 3-0.

At the time of his departure as the head coach of India, Shastri hailed the players, including the support staff as he said that the Indian team during his tenure was "one of the great teams that have played the game". The statement didn't sit well with the cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir.

"The one thing I found surprising is that when you play well, you don't usually boast about it. It's fine if others talk about it; when we won the 2011 World Cup, no one gave statements saying that this team is the best in the world, let alone country," Gambhir said on Times Now Navbharat.

"When you win, let others talk about it. You won in Australia, that's a big achievement no doubt. You won in England, performed well, no doubt. But let others praise you. You won't hear such statements from Rahul Dravid. Whether India play good or bad, his statements will always remain balanced. Moreover, it will reflect on other players," said the former Indian opener.

"Humility is very important, whether you play good or bad. Cricket won't go on forever. I think Dravid's major focus will be on players being good people first," Gambhir added.

In Shastri-era, Team India became the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia (2018-19) and triumphed again Down Under in 2020-21. In the leadership of a prolific skipper Virat Kohli, India climbed to the top of the Test rankings and reached the final of this year's inaugural World Test Championship, where they were beaten by New Zealand.