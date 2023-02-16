Dortmund's Adeyemi reveals his SECRET after beating Chelsea's $100 mn signing to score superb solo goal

Borussia Dortmund's young superstar Karim Adeyemi has revealed how he was able to torpedo through the Chelsea defence during the first leg of the round of 16 tie against the London-based team. Adeyemi scored a superb solo goal during which he beat Chelsea's new $100 million signing Enzo Fernandez in the footrace.

The 21-year-old attributed African food as the reason for his blistering pace which was at full display on Wednesday night in front of a packed Signal Iduna crowd.

"I eat a lot of African food! I have good genetics from my dad so I think it will be difficult," Adeyemi told CBSSportGolazo in a post-match interview.

When further quizzed as to what kind of African food he ate, Adeyemi revealed, “It is called fufu, and it’s a Nigerian food which is very good.”

With the game deadlocked at 0-0 till after the hour mark, it was Adeyemi that seized upon a counterattack opportunity and beat Fernandez who just could not gather the pace to catch him.

Asked if he was the fastest player in Germany, Adeyemi laughed and said, “I don’t know. But it’s one thing I can do good but the other players can also do other stuff better.”

Dortmund manager Edin Terzić was full praise of Adeyemi and even started his post-match conference with 'Meep Meep', referring to the Roadrunner cartoon.

“This is the quality of Karim. It was a corner kick and we defended it quite well – it was a dangerous situation – but then when you see his acceleration, this is something we showed him at halftime," Terzić told BT Sports.

"His first touch was there to accelerate the game and then, if you’re quick like this, it’s going to be very tough for any defense to defend him. And it was a great goal. It was very important as it was the winning goal.”

Despite winning the first leg, the men in yellow and black will be wary of the danger of such a slender lead. The team will travel to Stamford Bridge next month for the second leg.

