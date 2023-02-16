World Cup model who went viral for her boldness reveals her Premier Club allegiances

Ivana Knoll, the Croatian model who gained prominence during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar for her looks has revealed her Premier League club allegiances. As it turns out, Knoll is a 'Gooner' after she attended Arsenal's big-ticket contest against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Knoll jetted to London to watch the match and later took to Instagram to profess her love for the Arsenal outfit. She attended the match in the hospitality suite of the stadium and received a jersey from the team.

"Thank you @arsenal. So happy to be here tonight. Let’s go," she captioned the photo whilst wearing the jersey with her name and number 1 on the back.

What was the 'Ivana Knoll' controversy in Qatar?

Knoll became a social media sensation after she wore, what may be considered 'únconventional' clothes in the highly orthodox country of Qatar.

She is a former Miss Croatia winner and made her first appearance at the World Cup during Croatia's opening game against Morocco at the Al-Bayt Stadium on November 23 last year.

She wore the national flag colour combination of red and white which became her trademark as the tournament went on. When quizzed if she feared getting arrested, Knoll said:

"I was never afraid of being arrested because I am who I am and I don’t think I can hurt anyone if I wear a bikini. And if that’s why I deserve it to get arrested, arrest me.”

The gulf country is known for following a rigid code when it comes to public clothing and how women behave in the open. However, despite Knoll's 'provocative' dresses, the Qatari authorities refrained from taking any action against her.

After going viral, Knoll's Instagram account took off and as of the last update, she had over 3.5 million followers. According to the bio on her website, the goal of “knolldoll” is to produce a unique Croatian item.

