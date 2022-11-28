Who is Ivana Knoll? Qatar might soon arrest the ex-Miss Croatia model for THIS crime

Ivana Knoll, a former Miss Croatia and Instagram model, might face fines and jail time for her ‘provocative attire’ at the current FIFA World Cup in Qatar. She wore a figure-hugging dress before leaving for Croatia's first match against Morocco at the Al-Bayt Stadium on November 23 while wearing the national colour combination of red and white. Then she further stoked up the controversy on 27th November, during the second match of her home team against Canada. Ivana Knoll chose to wear a strapless minidress in the colours of Croatia this time around at Khalifa International Stadium. She wore matching socks as well. Ivana Knoll continued to showcase her liking for skimpy clothing in Qatar, demonstrating that she has no fear of being arrested or receiving any kind of consequence.

BREAKING: The "World Cup's Hottest Cheerleader" Croatian Ivana Knoll is under investigation by the Qatari Police for alleged prostitution. Info came in from an anonymous person who is staying at the same hotel as Knoll. He recalls often seeing groups of men arriving at her room. pic.twitter.com/QmTUGDfX4C — Ramiz Hodžić (@RamizHodzicNews) November 27, 2022 ×

What is Ivana Knoll controversy in Qatar?

Women are not allowed to wear revealing outfits in Qatar. Regulations released by the Qatari government clearly state that "women shall not show their stomach, shoulders, knees, or breast." While covering other parts, Knoll's clothing had a highly exposed plunging neckline. Additionally, it is figure-hugging, which is viewed as offensive by the Qataris.

Qatar is infamous for imposing heavy penalties, going as high as $2400 just for littering in the stadiums. So, It is believed that Knoll would face a more severe fine for violating so-called “decency laws”. She might even go to jail for wearing skimpy attire during the FIFA World Cup.

Who is Ivana Knoll?

Ivana Knoll is a model, Instagram influencer, TikTok star, and social media celebrity. She is being dubbed as the sexiest fan of Croatia in Qatar. She is the owner of knölldoll. According to the bio on her website, the goal of “knolldoll” is to produce a unique Croatian item. She is followed by 578,000 people on Instagram. She makes money as a social media influencer by promoting various products on her Instagram and other social media accounts.