LIVE | FIFA World Cup, Cameroon vs Serbia: Both teams faring in the same boat in a do-or-die match

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 8 was jam-packed with action. While Croatia trounced Canada 4-0 in Group F, Costa Rica shocked Japan 1-0 in Group E. Spain and Germany's late-night match concluded in a tie.

So, how will things look like on day 9 in Qatar? Here is the complete schedule of the matches on Monday, 28th November, 2022.

Match 1: Cameroon vs. Serbia; Start time: 15:30 IST; 14:00 GST, Venue: the Al-Janoub Stadium

Match 2: South Korea vs. Ghana; Start time: 18:30 IST; 17: GST; Venue: the Education City Stadium

Match 3: Brazil vs. Switzerland; Start time: 21:30 IST; 20:00 GST, Venue: Stadium 974

Match 4: Portugal vs. Uruguay: Start time: 00:30 IST (Tuesday), 23:00 GST, Venue: The Lusail stadium

