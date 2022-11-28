LIVE | FIFA World Cup, Cameroon vs Serbia: Both teams faring in the same boat in a do-or-die match

LIVE TV

Nov 28, 2022

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 8 was jam-packed with action. While Croatia trounced Canada 4-0 in Group F, Costa Rica shocked Japan 1-0 in Group E. Spain and Germany's late-night match concluded in a tie.
So, how will things look like on day 9 in Qatar? Here is the complete schedule of the matches on Monday, 28th November, 2022.
Match 1: Cameroon vs. Serbia; Start time: 15:30 IST; 14:00 GST, Venue: the Al-Janoub Stadium
Match 2: South Korea vs. Ghana; Start time: 18:30 IST; 17: GST; Venue: the Education City Stadium
Match 3: Brazil vs. Switzerland; Start time: 21:30 IST; 20:00 GST, Venue: Stadium 974
Match 4: Portugal vs. Uruguay: Start time: 00:30 IST (Tuesday), 23:00 GST, Venue: The Lusail stadium
 

Both Cameroon and Serbia lost their opening matches, setting up a crucial Group G match.  Serbia suffered its first defeat in seven games, falling to Brazil 2-0 on a terrible night in which it failed to secure a single shot on goal. Cameroon has lost five straight games after narrowly losing 1-0 to Switzerland.  It's a do-or-die match for both Cameroon and Serbia.

Cameroon predicted lineup: Onana; Fai, Castelletto, N'Koulou, Tolo; Ondoua, Anguissa, Hongla; Mbeumo, Toko Ekambi, Choupo-Moting

Serbia predicted lineup: V. Milinkovic-Savic; Pavlovic, Milenkovic, Veljkovic; Gudelj, Zivkovic, S. Milinkovic-Savic, Mladenovic; Tadic

Given that both Cameroon and Serbia lost their initial matches at the FIFA World Cup 2022, today's game at the Al-Janoub Stadium will be critical for both teams. The opposing teams will enter the contest having learnt significant lessons from their defeats in the opening matches.