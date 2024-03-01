'Don't question my commitment to Manchester United': Star striker Marcus Rashford slams critics

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has slammed critics who have questioned his commitment to his boyhood club. Recently, Rashford was dropped for disciplinary reasons this season by manager Erik Ten Hag. Thus, questions about his commitment towards the Red Devils have emerged out following his latest setback. The young striker has now hit back at his naysayers.

In an interview with The Players Tribune, the England forward Rashford spoke at length on the constant talk regarding his form, family, and off-field activities which have affected him mentally. In addition, he stressed how the nature of the criticisms has led him to refrain from his usual ignorance towards the press.

The 26-year-old Rashford said, "I don’t normally like to respond to things said about me. It’s not in my nature. I’m an introvert... But if you ever question my commitment to Man United, that’s when I have to speak up."

Rashford has coped up with a lot of criticism following his indifferent run in the 2023/24 season for Man United, who are struggling in the Premier League and are at the sixth position. Many believe the reason for the club's disappointing run is also due to Rashford's form. The striker has managed just five goals this season and also failed to make an impact in other competitions. In 2022/23 season, he was in top form with a career-high 30 goals. Thus, his form has nosedived considerably this time around and given a chance to his critics to target him.

Rashford feels media has not been fair to him but is confident to bounce back soon. He added, "You know what, though? If I’m honest, a part of me doesn't mind it when people doubt me...Whenever I’ve been in my darkest of places, and it feels like half the world is against me, I tend to go off by myself for a couple of days and reset...every single time I’ve been down, physically or mentally, I always feel like that’s when I turn it around and play my best football for United and England."

Rashford came under scrutiny recently for his alleged partying in Belfast. This promoted him to miss United's fourth-round FA Cup clash versus Newport County. Some reports also indicated that he is willing to move elsewhere, which has been completely denied by him.