'Don’t kill him...': Wayne Rooney warns English fans regarding Jude Bellingham

Former England footballer Wayne Rooney has praised up-and-coming star Jude Bellingham while warning English supporters not to "kill" the Real Madrid midfielder if his form takes a dip sometime.

The 20-year-old has been tearing up in La Liga with Real Madrid, ever since his high-profile summer transfer and has been in phenomenal touch for the national side as well.

“He’s on such a good run of form and what’s important is that when [his form dips] — and it will dip at some point — we don’t kill him and we get behind him and stick with him,” Rooney said.

“It happens to all players and it will happen to Jude. We’ve seen it with Marcus [Rashford] and Raheem [Sterling] as well."

The former Manchester United striker said Bellingham had all the makings of becoming an all-timer and could even sport the captain's armband in the future.

“Jude has got the potential to be one of, if not the best, if he carries on the way he is going, so I think we really have to support him because in my eyes he’s the future captain of England. We need to protect him and really look at him as the future of England.”

Bellingham's meteoric rise

Rooney looking after Bellingham doesn't come as a surprise as he himself burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old before retiring at the age of 31 from international football. The United player was a classic case of a talent peaking early in the career before the weight of expectations became too heavy to carry.

Bellingham has scored 10 goals for Real in all competitions so far and was instrumental in England securing a Euro 2024 spot. During the game against Italy earlier this week, Bellingham helped the 'Three Lions' complete a comeback by winning the first penalty while assisting Marcus Rashford for the second goal.

Apart from his footballing prowess, Bellingham is being lauded by football pundits for having a calm head on his shoulders, especially at the ripe age of 20. Such has been Bellingham's influence that Championship side Birmingham City retired his jersey number 22 at the age of 17 while Borussia Dortmund allowed him to captain the side in the Champions League.

