Ashes 2023 | Don't have any announcement: Warner on his rumoured Test retirement after Vaughan's speculation

Ahead of the fifth and final Ashes Test, at The Oval, London, Australian opener David Warner reacted to former England skipper Michael Vaughan's speculation on his Test retirement. Vaughan recently claimed that he heard rumours that both Warner and Steve Smith will announce retirement from the format after The Oval Test.

'No, not at all'

Talking to the reporters at The Oval, Warner said, "No, not at all," when asked if he had mulling Test retirement after Ashes 2023. "I haven't seen anything…I don't have an announcement. For me it's about trying to work hard in the nets as I did today and if selected, go out there and play and try and win an Ashes series," he opined.

On Vaughan also adding Smith's name as he speculated that he will join Warner in calling it quits from the longer format, Warner said, "Obviously it's a joke. I won't take that too seriously."

The Ashes 2023 has not been a memorable series for Warner. After four Tests, he has a top score of 66 and averages a poor 25.12. He will be desperate to make it count in the final Test with Pat Cummins & Co. having a golden opportunity to win their first-ever away Ashes series since 2001 (they have already retained the urn with a 2-1 lead after the drawn Test in Manchester).

Warner & Co. will take inspiration from their last performance at The Oval, when they beat India in the WTC final, in early June, to win the coveted Test mace.

After winning the WTC final at The Oval, Australia will be on cloud nine if they also win Ashes 2023 at the same venue versus Ben Stokes & Co. "Hopefully, we can go away with a series win and then that'll be a fitting Ashes campaign for us and a fitting tour over here in England with the World Test Championship as well," Warner added.

It will be interesting to see if Warner retains his place in the playing XI. On his Test retirement, the left-hander had revealed, in June, that he wishes to play his last game on his home ground, i.e. the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), versus Pakistan in January 2024.

