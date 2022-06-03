'Disappointing that people make such comments & question....' - Saha on quitting Bengal Ranji team

Wriddhiman Saha has not had the best of times, especially off the field this year. While his spat with senior and known journalist Boria Majumdar was much highlighted, his fallout with the Bengal team has also made the news. Now, the veteran keeper-batter has confirmed that he is quitting the Bengal Ranji team and will soon play from some other state.

Saha, who has represented Bengal for 15 years, was named in the team squad for the knockouts, however, the 37-year-old had opted out and his decision irked some Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) officials. Saha has now decided to quit the Bengal team following the comments made by CAB Secretary on his withdrawal.

"For me, too, it is a very sad feeling that I have to go through something like this after playing for Bengal for so long. It is disappointing that people make such comments and question your integrity. As a player, I had never faced such a thing in the past, but now that it has happened, even I need to (move on),” said Saha to Sportstar.