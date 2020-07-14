Disappointed for getting out before West Indies could cross the line: Blackwood

Jermaine Blackwood was the man of the hour for the West Indies in the recently concluded first Test against England as the Windies batter scored a match-winning 95 in the second innings but was left disappointed after he was dismissed before the visitors could cross the winning line.

Blackwood said that he wasn’t thinking about the century but was more determined to take his team over the winning line. But an ill-timed lofted stroke, when he was at 95, allowed the ball to travel straight to the hands of James Anderson at mid-off. However, the Windies were still able to secure the historic win as they took a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

The 28-year-old has always been successful against England, averaging over 50 with his only Test century also registered against England in Antigua in 2015.

ALSO READ: England vs West Indies: Five things we learned from the first Test

"I was very disappointed in myself when I got out at that stage of the game," Blackwood, who had scored 187 runs with a top score of 79 not out during his last tour of England, told the Jamaica Observer.

"It was very emotional for me when I got out, not because I got out, it was because I didn't take my team across the line. I wasn't thinking about the hundred, I was just thinking about winning the game for my team."

The right-handed batsman, who has scored 1469 runs in 29 Tests for England so far, acknowledged the confidence shown by his captain Jason Holder and coach Phil Simmons.

ALSO READ: Tendulkar slams loopholes in umpire referral system

Coming to bat with West Indies tottering at 27-3, Blackwood rode his luck and guided his team closer to the target before a moment's lapse of concentration saw him hit straight to Jimmy Anderson at mid-off in the 61st over.

"When you know that the captain has all confidence in you it just makes you feel good. I know Jason from way back from my Under-15 days, so he knows what I'm capable of doing," he said.

"At no point in time when I was going to bat in the second innings I felt pressure. Just before I went out to bat, the coach (Phil Simmons) and the captain both told me just to play my natural game, but just be selective."

The second Test begins at Old Trafford on Thursday.

(With inputs from PTI)

