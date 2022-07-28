Did Viswanathan Anand reconsider decision of not playing Chess Olympiad? Legendary player reveals

India is hosting the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, which kicks off from July 29 and will end on August 08. India's team comprises several young stars who will be guided and mentored by legendary player Viswanathan Anand.

On Wednesday (July 27), the 52-year-old Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan was asked if he reconsidered his decision of not participating in the forthcoming Chess Olympiad, even after the premier event got shifted from Russia to India.

In this regard, Anand was qouted by PTI news agency, "No, I did not (consider playing)... I was not going to play anyway wherever it was happening. Recently I have been reducing my commitments."

"The World Championship cycle, I am not trying to qualify. In fact, I did not think of changing my mind. India has so many great youngsters now. Then why should we keep coming back? I hope that they will do very well. I will try to be around if they want to consult me. Anyway, I am in constant touch with some of the team members. It will be an extension of that. Yeah, I will be an enthusiastic mentor," he added.

ALSO READ | 44th Int'l Chess Olympiad liveried aircraft unveiled; school students go on maiden flight

The 44th edition of the mega event will witness a staggering 188 teams in the Open section and 162 in the women's side. As many as three Indian teams in the Open sections and an equal number in the women's event will be in action in the Olympiad. Young star R Praggnanandhaa will be the star attraction from India's perspective.

Anand further asserted, "We were originally not supposed to host the Olympiad. It is finally starting. So very excited. It is huge. Already we see that everyone in India, especially in Tamil Nadu is following what is happening, you can see there is a lot of excitement. It will have a positive impact for a long time like any big event leaves its mark."

PM Narendra Modi is the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the Chess Olympiad, in Chennai, along with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. Prior to the opening ceremony, Modi shared his excitement of being part of the event and wrote on Twitter: "I am looking forward to being in Chennai for the inauguration of the 44th Chess Olympiad at 6 PM tomorrow evening. This is a special tournament and it is our honour that it is being held in India, that too in Tamil Nadu, which has a glorious association with chess."