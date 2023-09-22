'Did not get any recognition for winning FIFA World Cup': Lionel Messi slams former club PSG

Lionel Messi, who has joined Inter Miami after his exit from Paris Saint Germain (PSG), has slammed his previous club for failing to acknowledge his World Cup win. In December 2022, Messi-led Argentina edged past France, 4-3 in a penalty shootout (after a 3-3 stalemate in regulation time), to win the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar. Thus, the Argentine completed his dream of winning a World Cup title during his illustrious career. However, he has slammed the French club for giving no 'recognition' post his World Cup triumph.

In an interview with Olga, Messi said, "It was understandable. I was in the place where we had won the final and it was our fault that France hadn't won the World Cup this time. I was the only player who didn't get recognition, apart from my 25 other players, but that's OK."

He further stated that he didn't have a great time at PSG, everything happened for a reason and the superstar footballer believes he needed to move to the French club to press hard for a World Cup win. "That's how it happened. The truth is that it didn't go the way I expected, but I always say that things happen for a reason and even though I wasn't doing well there, it was my turn to be a world champion there."Everything happens for a reason and if it had to be like that," the 36-year-old Messi added.

Early this year, when Messi rejoined PSG after the World Cup triumph, the club's official handle on X, then known as Twitter, did post a video welcoming Messi. Here's the clip:

Talking about Messi's run in FIFA World Cup, he ended with seven goals and three assists in seven appearances to help his side win the coveted title after 36 years. His stint at the PSG, however, wasn't a memorable one. He featured in two seasons for the club where he had a mixed run despite 22 goals and 30 assits. Overall, he fell short of making a strong impact like his days at FC Barcelona.

