Neeraj Chopra defends Diamond League title, records 88.67 metres in Doha

India’s Neeraj Chopra has kick-started the 2023 season on a high as he clinched the javelin throw title in the ongoing Diamond League in Doha. Neeraj, the defending Olympic champion meant business right from his first attempt as he ended with a best of 88.67 meters. This is Neeraj’s second Diamond League gold having won the top prize in 2022. Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic and Anderson Peters of Grenada were Neeraj’s close competitors in a tightly contested battle for gold.

Neeraj strikes gold

Coming into the Diamond League in Doha, expectations were high from defending champion, having clinched the title in Lausanne in Switzerland in 2022. Neeraj started the event on the front foot as he recorded 88.67 meters in his first attempt and followed that with 86.04 meters in his second attempt.