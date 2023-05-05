Neeraj Chopra defends Diamond League title, records 88.67 metres in Doha
Defending Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra clinched the Diamond League title in Doha after he amassed a throw of 88.67 meters to see off competition from Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic and Anderson Peters of Grenada.
India’s Neeraj Chopra has kick-started the 2023 season on a high as he clinched the javelin throw title in the ongoing Diamond League in Doha. Neeraj, the defending Olympic champion meant business right from his first attempt as he ended with a best of 88.67 meters. This is Neeraj’s second Diamond League gold having won the top prize in 2022. Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic and Anderson Peters of Grenada were Neeraj’s close competitors in a tightly contested battle for gold.
Neeraj strikes gold
Coming into the Diamond League in Doha, expectations were high from defending champion, having clinched the title in Lausanne in Switzerland in 2022. Neeraj started the event on the front foot as he recorded 88.67 meters in his first attempt and followed that with 86.04 meters in his second attempt.
Fatigue showed early for the Olympic champion as he recorded 85.47 meters in the third throw of the spear before he failed with a foul throw in the fourth. However, with successful attempts in the first three, the Indian athlete led from the start to clinch the title in Doha. He ended with 84.37 meters and 86.52 meters to see off competition from his close aids.
Top three standings in Javelin Throw
Neeraj Chopra (88.67m)
Jakub Vadlejch (88.63m)
Anderson Peters (85.88m)
The win sees Neeraj add to his illustrious trophy cabinet which consists of the World Athletic Championship Silver medal, Asia Games Gold, Commonwealth Games Gold and a string of junior titles.
Last year he missed the Commonwealth Games with an injury and was unable to compete in Birmingham, just a couple of weeks after he won the silver medal at the World Athletics Championship.
