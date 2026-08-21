/Diamond League 2026 Live: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event

After a successful Commonwealth Games campaign in Glasgow, where he won a silver medal, Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra is ready to compete at the Diamond League 2026. The event, also known as Athletissima, will be held at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Switzerland on Friday (Aug 21).

The Lausanne meet will be Chopra’s third competition of the 2026 season after the Doha Diamond League and the Commonwealth Games.

He returned to action in Doha in June after a long injury break and finished fourth with a throw of 85.69m. He then won silver in Glasgow with a best effort of 85.83m.

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This will be Chopra’s fourth appearance in Lausanne. He won the event in 2022 with a throw of 89.08m and successfully defended his title in 2023 with 87.66m. He finished second in 2024 after recording 89.49m.

Chopra will also look to end his wait for an international win, with his last victory coming at the NC Classic in July last year.

Neeraj Chopra at Diamond League 2026: Live streaming details

When is Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League 2026?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event at the Diamond League 2026 is scheduled to start at 11:52 PM IST on Friday (Aug 21).

Where to watch the Diamond League 2026 live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Diamond League 2026 live on the Diamond League’s official YouTube channel.

Where can fans watch Diamond League 2026 live telecast in India?

There is currently no official update on the live telecast details for the Diamond League 2026 in India.

Men's javelin: Full list