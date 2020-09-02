Delhi Capitals player R Ashwin and head coach Ricky Ponting discuss Mankading

Delhi Capitals' Ravichandran Ashwin released the latest instalment of his YouTube show 'Hello Dubaiah', where he had a discussion with his team head coach Ricky Ponting over Mankading.

Last month, Ponting had said that he wouldn't allow players from the team to run a batsman out at the non-striker's end using the controversial method in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL). He also said that he would have a 'hard conversation' with the Delhi Capitals off-spinner before the tournament.

During the show, Ashwin brought the topic of Mankading and asked the former Aussie skipper about his comments.

"I will move on to the conversation between the both of us over the run-out at the non-striker's end... To be honest, I am a serial sort of run out of guy. I started doing it at the age of 12 because I couldn't stand the batsmen taking those extra yards," Ashwin said while speaking to Ponting.

"I was a batsman myself in the junior category, and I feel it is a massive advantage. And the moment I did that, the spirit of cricket was brought into play," he added.

Ponting said: "Yeah, I totally get where you are coming from."

"I wasn't trying to say that you were [not] justified because it is actually in the laws of the game that you can do it. So if a batsman is cheating, and trying to steal a couple of yards.

"I just think that we have got to find a way around. Trying to stop the batsman cheating. We have had this conversation already. I don't want to see anyone running two or three yards down the wicket. Because that basically is cheating.

"I think there should be some sort of a run penalty. If you are to get to the top of your bowling action and stop, and it shows that the batsman is cheating and is out of his crease, I think put a run penalty on them.

"And do it right from the start, because that will stop him right away. Imagine taking 10 runs off a team total because you have taken yards... those sort of things need to be looked at," he added.