Three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek advanced to the semi-finals of the WTA Qatar Open on Thursday with a straight sets win over last year's runner-up Elena Rybakina. Second-seed Swiatek staved off a fightback from the fifth-seeded Kazakh in the second set to win through 6-2, 7-5.

Ekaterina Alexandrova continued her impressive form against sixth-seed Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 having eliminated world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the second round.

After the exits of Rybakina and Pegula, Swiatek is the last survivor among the Doha seeds.

"I'm super happy and proud of myself, in the second set I felt she lifted her level," said Swiatek, who next plays either Tunisia's 35th ranked Ons Jabeur, a former world number two, or 37th-ranked Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.

"They have totally different game styles. I need to be prepared for some tricky shots, but I have some myself," added five-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek who is bidding for a 23rd WTA title.

Against Rybakina, Swiatek easily won the first set in just over half an hour after breaking her rival's serve twice. But the Pole was broken at the start of the second and struggled to catch up for a long time, missing five break points before finally finding the opening to get back to 4-4.

A break at 6-5 in favour of Swiatek, sealed by a double fault from Rybakina, ensured the Pole won the game.

Earlier Alexandrova, ranked 26th, extended her winning run to eight matches having won the tournament in Linz, Austria this month.

The Russian struggled in the first set against her fifth-ranked opponent, saving six of eight break points, and paying for four double faults.

But she took control thereafter allowing her opponent just two games to ease through for a 2-1 record in their third meeting.

"I just play every single match and every single point and I don't think about the future," said the 30-year-old, who is bidding for a sixth career title.

She next meets either Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk or American Amanda Anisimova for a place in the final.

"It's step by step and I am glad that policy is working out as I feel amazing. Being in semis is just great.

"When I saw the draw I thought maybe I will not get very far. But overall so far played great matches here...hope it continues."

