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De Kock 112 or Prabhsimran 80 - Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians? check result

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Apr 17, 2026, 08:23 IST | Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 08:23 IST
De Kock 112 or Prabhsimran 80 - Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians? check result

De Kock 112 or Prabhsimran 80 - Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Photograph: (BCCI)

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Punjab has won all the four matches this season while chasing and have never been asked to bat first. PBKS started the season with 3-wicket vs Gujarat Titans (Mar 31) then beat CSK by 5 wickets (Apr 3) before the washed out match vs KKR. In the next two games, PBKS first beat SRH by 6 wickets (Apr 11) before beating MI by 7 wickets.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday (Apr 16) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. PBKS wont the match by seven wickets while chasing a decent 195 and Shreyas Iyer-led side is now the table topper with nine points from four wins and one no result in five matches. Mumbai, on the other hand, are still searching for their second win after winning their first game of the season. MI are languishing at the second-bottom place of the 10-team table with just two points from one win and four losses in five games played.

Punjab showcase chasing prowess once again

Punjab has won all the four matches this season while chasing and have never been asked to bat first. PBKS started the season with 3-wicket vs Gujarat Titans (Mar 31) then beat Chennai Super Kings (CKS) by 5 wickets (Apr 3) before the washed out match against Kolkata Knight Riders. In the next two games, PBKS first beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 6 wickets (Apr 11) before beating MI by 7 wickets.

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Against MI, PBKS lost Priyansh Arya (15) and Cooper Connolly (17) inside powerplay for less than 50 runs. Prabhsimran Singh (80 not out off 39) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (66 off 35) then added 139 runs for the third wicket to take the game away from MI. PBKS eventually reached the target in 16.3 overs with Marcus Stoinis (10 not out off 5) hitting the winning runs.

MI batting fails again

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MI batters could not find their rhythm once more as the side lost Ryan Rickelton (2) and Suryakumar Yada (0) in the third over with just 12 runs on the board. Quinton de Kock and Naman Dhir (50 off 31) added 112 runs for the third wicket but that was the last significant partnership in MI's innings. After Dhir was dismissed, no other batter could help de Kock take the innings further as he scored a brilliant 112 not out off 60 balls. In contrast to de Kock, rest of the team managed only 83 runs in 60 balls.

About the Author

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja is an Assistant Editor at WION, specializing in sports: cricket, tennis, golf, football, etc. With over 10 years of experience in sports journalism, Talreja has pr...Read More

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