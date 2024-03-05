The Women’s Premier League (WPL) is all set for its second leg as the attention turns to the national capital with Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians facing off in a repeat of last season’s final. Meeting for the fifth time in the short history of the competition, Delhi will have home advantage at their disposal while Mumbai will look to continue their impressive run. Meg Lanning’s side will also have revenge on the cards having lost on the final ball in the curtain-raiser contest on February 22.

Delhi Capitals have not lost in the WPL since their last-ball defeat against Mumbai Indians and have won three matches on the trot. Last season’s runners-up have been one of the teams in form and could open a two-point gap at the top of the WPL standings with a win. With only Net Run Rate (NRR) separating three teams at the top, a win could be vital for Delhi in their bid to land a playoff spot.