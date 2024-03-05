DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2024 Preview: Harmanpreet's Mumbai Indians search for league double over Delhi Capitals
The Women’s Premier League (WPL) is all set for its second leg as the attention turns to the national capital with Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians facing off in a repeat of last season’s final. Meeting for the fifth time in the short history of the competition, Delhi will have home advantage at their disposal while Mumbai will look to continue their impressive run. Meg Lanning’s side will also have revenge on the cards having lost on the final ball in the curtain-raiser contest on February 22.
First up in Delhi, we're up against a Capital challenge 💪#OneFamily #AaliRe #MumbaiIndians #TATAWPL #DCvMI | @confluentinc pic.twitter.com/cllvXKTMDd— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 5, 2024
Delhi Capitals have not lost in the WPL since their last-ball defeat against Mumbai Indians and have won three matches on the trot. Last season’s runners-up have been one of the teams in form and could open a two-point gap at the top of the WPL standings with a win. With only Net Run Rate (NRR) separating three teams at the top, a win could be vital for Delhi in their bid to land a playoff spot.
Mumbai Indians on the other hand will sweat on the fitness of Harmanpreet Kaur who has missed the last two matches due to injury. Mumbai have lost only once against Delhi Capitals in the WPL, having won three of the four head-to-head matches. In case Harmanpreet does not make the Playing XI, Nat Sciver-Brunt is expected to continue leading the side.
Head-to-Head
Total Matches: 4
Delhi Capitals – 1 Win
Mumbai Indians – 3 Wins
Form
Delhi Capitals - WWWL
Mumbai Indians - WLWW
Match Details
Match No: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Match No. 12
Location: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Time Start: 7:30 PM with toss taking place at 7:00 PM
Result Prediction
The match will be a tightly contested battle as the curtain-raiser clash saw a last-ball finish where Mumbai Indians prevailed. However, with form on their side and home fans' advantage, Delhi could upset the cause and run out winners in the match.
Predicted XIs of both teams
Mumbai Indians:
Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque
Delhi Capitals:
Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey