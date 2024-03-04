DC vs MI WPL 2024 Live Streaming: How to watch Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women LIVE on mobile, TV

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Live Streaming: The Delhi Capitals will clash with the Mumbai Indians in the 12th Women's Premier League 2024 match. It will be the first game of the Delhi leg.

The Delhi Capitals, led by Meg Lanning, are currently leading the standings with three wins and one defeat, earning six points and a Net Run Rate of 1.251. Although they started their campaign with a loss to the Mumbai Indians by four wickets, they bounced back with three consecutive victories.

They defeated the UP Warriorz, RCB, and Gujarat Giants. They will look to maintain their winning momentum and seek revenge for their loss against the Mumbai Indians in the season opener.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians have also performed well in the competition, winning three matches and facing one defeat, earning six points and a Net Run Rate of 0.402. They started their campaign with two consecutive wins over the Delhi Capitals by four wickets and the Gujarat Giants by five wickets.

However, they faced a setback against the UP Warriorz. Nonetheless, they made a strong comeback with a dominant seven-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore. They will aim to secure another victory and move to the top of the WPL Points Table.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Live Streaming Details

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2024 match.

When is the Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2024 match?

The DC-W will clash with MI-W in the Women's Premier League 2024 on Tuesday (Mar 5).

What time will the Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2024 match start?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Where is the Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2024 match being held?

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, will host the Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2024 match on Tuesday (Mar 5).

Where can I watch the Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2024 match live on TV?

Sports18 Network will telecast the Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2024 match live in India.

How can I watch the Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2024 match live?

JioCinema app will broadcast the Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2024 match live in India.