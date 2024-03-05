DC vs MI WPL 2024: Check date, time, venue, probable playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report

DC vs MI WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals will clash with the reigning champions Mumbai Indians in their first home match of Women's Premier League 2024. The Delhi Capitals had a successful run during the Bengaluru leg of the WPL. They secured three victories in four matches.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians performed well at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. They also registered three wins out of four matches.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians first squared off in the opening match of the marquee tournament. MI defeated DC in the opening clash, which was a last-ball thriller.

In the upcoming match, Delhi will look forward to avenging their loss. Here's all you need to know about the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 Match Details

Match: Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, Match 12, Women's Premier League 2024

Date: Tuesday (Mar 5)

Time: 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, the weather will be clear in the evening in Delhi. Rain will not play spoilsport as the probability of precipitation is zero per cent. There will also be no cloud cover. Thus, the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match will face no interruptions.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 Pitch Report

It is anticipated that the surface at this venue will be more favourable for batters. Nonetheless, spinners will be able to extract considerable spin and bounce during the middle overs, which will make it difficult for the batting team to score runs quickly. Therefore, any score above 170 runs would be challenging for the chasing team.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 Probable Playing XI

Delhi Capitals Women:

MM Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, JI Rodrigues, A Sutherland, JL Jonassen, A Reddy, Radha Yadav, S Pandey, T Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu

Mumbai Indians Women:

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, NR Sciver (C), AC Kerr, P Vastrakar, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, HY Kazi, SB Keerthana, S Ishaque

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 Live Streaming

Sports18 Network will telecast the Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2024 match live in India. Fans can also watch the match on the JioCinema app.