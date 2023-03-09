DC vs MI Live Streaming: How to watch WPL 2023 Delhi Capitals-W vs Mumbai Indians-W live streaming?

DC vs MI WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals will square off with Mumbai Indians at the seventh match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The DC vs MI WPL 2023 match is on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. It will commence at 07:30 PM IST. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have started great at the first-ever edition of the Women's Premier League. Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Giants in their opening match, followed by another win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Delhi Capitals also won the games against Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz. MI and DC are in the top two positions of the table. Mumbai Indians are leading the WPL points table with a net run rate of +5.185, and Delhi Capitals is in second place with a net run rate of +2.550. Fans are excited to witness the leading teams lock horns at the seventh match of WPL 2023.

Here are all the live-streaming details about Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Women's Premier League Match 7. You can watch the live telecast of the match on TV or stream the DC vs MI WPL match live on mobile or laptop.

Where will DC vs MI WPL 2023 match be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals-Women and Mumbai Indians-Women will happen at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

When is WPL match between Delhi Capitals (DC) & Mumbai Indians (MI)?

Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Mumbai Indians at the Women's Premier League 2023 on Thursday., March 9, 2023.

What time will DC vs MI WPL 2023 match start?

The DC vs MI WPL 2023 Match 7 will begin at 07:00 PM IST on March 9, 2023.

Where can I watch DC vs MI WPL 2023 live telecast on TV?

You can watch the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League on Thursday, March 9, at Sports18 Network.

