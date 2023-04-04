DC vs GT playing XI: IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match prediction, preview and weather report
Defending Champions Gujarat Titans (GT) is all set to take over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 04, Tuesday at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi. This is DC's first home game of the season. This match comes as DC's Rishabh Pant, skipper and wicketkeeper-batter will not be participating in the series as he is currently recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident last year. This is GT's second match after it defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match of the series. However, fans are a bit concerned over the interruption in Match 07, as the national capital witnessed unexpected rains and thunderstorms on Tuesday morning. Already one game was cancelled- Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders was cut short due to rain in Mohali over the weekend. Here's everything you need to know about the match like a weather report, team squad and match preview.
Teams: Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Gujarat Titans (GT)
Date: April 04, 2023, Tuesday
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
Predictable Playing XI:
Delhi Capitals (DC)
David Warner (c), Pithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan/Abishek Porel(wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakaria, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje.
Gujarat Titans (GT)
Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little.
DC vs GT: Weather Report
There is good news for IPL fans as the Meteorological Department predicted for clear skies by Tuesday evening. However, there is a 13 per cent chance of cloud cover.
Maximum Temperature: 24 degrees Celsius
DC vs GT: Pitch Report
The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi hosted four IPL matches in 2021.
The pitch is expected to remain balanced throughout the game, meaning this might be an equally congested game.
The pacers are likely to be the dominant one in Tuesday's match.
DC vs GT: Match Prediction
Defending champions Gujarat Titans are expected to win the match after taking over CSK in its previous match. In the absence of its key player Pant, DC lost its first match of 2023. It would be quite interesting to see how they fare against the GT.
DC vs GT: Live Streaming Details
The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app for FREE.