DC vs GT playing XI: IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match prediction, preview and weather report

Defending Champions Gujarat Titans (GT) is all set to take over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 04, Tuesday at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi. This is DC's first home game of the season. This match comes as DC's Rishabh Pant, skipper and wicketkeeper-batter will not be participating in the series as he is currently recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident last year. This is GT's second match after it defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match of the series. However, fans are a bit concerned over the interruption in Match 07, as the national capital witnessed unexpected rains and thunderstorms on Tuesday morning. Already one game was cancelled- Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders was cut short due to rain in Mohali over the weekend. Here's everything you need to know about the match like a weather report, team squad and match preview.