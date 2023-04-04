DC vs GT Head to Head: IPL 2023 Delhi Capitals & Gujarat Titans, date, venue, pitch report, playing XI & more

DC vs GT IPL 2023: Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to host its seventh match on Tuesday, April 04, 2023. The defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) are all set to take over Delhi Capitals (DC) after it defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in this season's opening match. The Titans made their IPL debut last season, and therefore, they have faced DC only once. This is DC's first home-season match. Previously, it did not get off to the best of starts of the IPL 2023 as it was defeated by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 50-run. Here's everything you need to know:

Match: DC vs GT

Date: April 04, 2023

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Predictable Playing XI:

DELHI CAPITALS (DC)-

David Warner (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan (wicket-keeper), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mukesh Kumar.

GUJARAT TITANS (GT)-

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Sai Sudharshan, Hardik Pandya (captain), Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohammed Shami, and Alzarri Joseph.

DC vs GT: Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium is expected to remain balanced throughout the game, meaning this might be an equally contested game.

DC vs GT: Head to Head

Gujarat Titans made their IPL debut in 2022 and have faced DC only once.

It prevailed over DC last season as its key player Shubham Gill slammed a 50 and Lockie Ferguson rattled the opponents with 4/28.

Despite DC's star player Rishabh Pant's best efforts, GT won the match by 18 runs.

DC vs GT: Match Prediction