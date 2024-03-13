DC vs GG- WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants playing XI, pitch, weather | All you need to know

WPL 2024- DC vs GG: The final league match of the Women’s Premier League 2024 is all set to take place between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants on Wednesday (Mar 13). The match is slated to take place at the iconic Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.

Gujarat Giants is entering this league match with a massive win against UP Warriorz in the last match, where they defended a low score with a strong bowling performance. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals won their last match against RCB in a thrilling match, securing a playoff berth with a one-run victory on the last ball.

The DC has already been through to the qualifiers, while GG is at the foot of the points table and is in dire need of a miracle. Their qualifying will now depend on the result of the RCB and MI match.

Here are all the details of both teams before the upcoming final showdown:

WPL 2024- DC vs GG: Predicted playing XI

Delhi Capitals (DC): Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu

Gujarat Giants (GG): Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Shabnam Md Shakil

WPL 2024- DC vs GG: Pitch report from Arun Jaitely Stadium

During last year's World Cup, the surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi was exceptionally flat, leading to high-scoring matches with teams often surpassing the 400-run mark while batting first. Similar pitch conditions are anticipated for the upcoming match.

However, in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the pitch proved to be sluggish, resulting in challenges for the home team Delhi Capitals. Currently, considering the pitch's performance during the ODI World Cup, opting to chase may be a more favourable strategy.

WPL 2024- DC vs GG: Weather report from New Delhi

The weather at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi will remain decent with no chance of rain. The minimum temperature will settle close to 16 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will hover around 31 degrees Celsius, as per AccuWeather. The wind speed at the venue will be 5 km/h with 76 per cent humidity.

WPL 2024- DC vs GG: Live streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

WPL 2024-DC vs GG: When is the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?

The Match 20 of Women's Premier League 2024 between DC and GG will take place on Wednesday, March 13.

WPL 2024-DC vs GG: Where is the Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?

The Match 20 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between DC and GG will take place at Arun Jaitely Stadium, New Delhi.

WPL 2024-DC vs GG: At what time will the Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match start?

The Match 20 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between DC vs GG will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

WPL 2024-DC vs GG: When and where to watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?

The Match 20 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between DC and GG will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

WPL 2024-DC vs GG: How to watch the live telecast of Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?

The Match 20 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between DC and GG will be telecast live on the Sports 18 network.

WPL 2024- DC vs GG: Full squads

Delhi Capitals (DC): Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland*, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari

Gujarat Giants (GG): Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan