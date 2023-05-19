DC vs CSK Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

DC vs CSK Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in match no. 67 of the IPL season 2023 on Saturday, May 20. The clash will take place at the home ground of Delhi, the Arun Jaitely Stadium. Delhi is currently placed in the ninth spot in the IPL points table after winning five of their 13 matches. Chennai, on the other hand, is in second spot with 15 points from 13 matches.

DC defeated PBKS by 15 runs in the last match and jeopardized their hopes to qualify for their playoffs. It remains to be seen if they can spoil CSK’s party this time around. All eyes will be on Prithvi Shaw and Rilee Rossouw, who were sensational in DC’s last match.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the teams’ head-to-head details: DC vs CSK- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL Delhi and Chennai have faced each other in 28 matches in IPL. Out of these 28 games, Delhi has won 18 whereas Chennai has come out victorious on 10 occasions. Hence, the head-to-head record of DC vs CSK stands at 18-10. In the last five matches, it once again advantages CSK, who has won three times against DC, including the reverse fixture.

Matches played: 28

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad: 18

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants: 10 DC vs CSK- IPL 2023: Pitch report The surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is suited for the batters to succeed. Bowling first will be ideal on this surface and anything close to 180 runs will be a perfect total. DC vs CSK- IPL 2023: Playing XI Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Mumbai Indians: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana DC vs CSK- IPL 2023: Prediction Prediction: Chennai Super Kings will win today’s match. DC vs CSK- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details Match timings: 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Arun Jaitely Stadium, Delhi

Live broadcast: Star Sports

Live streaming: JioCinema app



WATCH WION LIVE HERE