Days after Virat Kohli getting tetchy with journalist, Ishan replaces Rohit as opener against NZ in T20 WC

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was left bemused in the post-match press conference after the team's ten-wicket loss against Pakistan in their opening game of the T20 World Cup 2021 when a reporter asked if he should consider dropping Rohit Sharma for Ishan Kishan in the playing XI. Kohli was left stumped by the question and told the reporter it was a very 'brave' question.

"Do you think its a mistake to not play Ishan Kishan and he could have done better than Rohit Sharma?" - the journalist asked Kohli after India's loss against Pakistan. Kohli burst into laughter on hearing the question and replied - "That's a very brave question, what do you think sir? I played the team that I thought was the best. What is your opinion."

"I am just asking. I am not going to comment," the reporter responded.

"Will you drop Rohit Sharma from T20 internationals? You will drop Rohit Sharma? Do you know what he did in the last game that we played? Yeah? Unbelievable. If you want controversy, please tell me before so I can answer accordingly," Kohli then said while laughing.

The video of the incident had gone viral on social media with many criticising the reporter for his question. But days after Kohli laughed off his question, the reporter's prediction came partially true on Sunday (October 31) as India locked horns with New Zealand in their second Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup 2021.

While Rohit was not dropped from the playing XI, he was replaced by young Kishan as an opener. Many were expecting KL Rahul to be demoted after captain Kohli confirmed during the toss that Kishan will open the innings after replacing an injured Suryakumar Yadav in the XI.

However, that was not the case as Kishan opened the batting with KL Rahul against the Black Caps. The move didn't work in India's favour as the young left-hander was dismissed after scoring just 4 runs of 8 balls and failed to make an impact.