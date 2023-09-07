David Warner, Travis Head to lead opening charge during ODI series vs South Africa, confirms Mitchell Marsh

Australia’s stand-in skipper Mitchell Marsh has confirmed the batting plans for the ODI series against South Africa, with veteran stars David Warner and Travis Head set to spearhead the attack. The Aussies, on seventh heaven after their 3-0 whitewash of hosts South Africa in the T20I series, will look for a winning start as the ODI series gets underway. Marsh had earlier opened for Australia during the India series in March, sparking rumours of his return in that position.

Warner-Head to lead charge

"I expect to bat middle order," Marsh told AAP ahead of the first ODI.

"Things may change, but Davey is literally one of the GOATs of one-day cricket and white-ball cricket in general. We have Travis Head and Australia's best-ever all-three-format player there, so I dare say I probably won't be opening the batting."

Warner’s absence during the ODI series in India in March saw Marsh grab his opportunity as he scored 192 runs in three matches with an average of 96. He scored two fifties during the series before missing out on a third. Marsh’s superb run of form during the series saw his name in the hat for the opener’s slot, however, with Warner now fit and ready, the experienced all-rounder will return to the middle-order.

The visitors announced their Playing XI for the first ODI in Bloemfontein on Thursday, September 7 with the inclusion of two spinners. With Mitchell Starc missing from the pace attack, Josh Hazlewood will lead the bowling along with Sean Abbott and Marcus Stoinis. Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa will take charge of the spin department while Cameron Green and skipper Marsh will be vital with their all-rounder's ability.

Interestingly, despite being picked for the ODI squad, Tim David was not included in the Playing XI and will have to wait for his debut.

Australia's playing XI for 1st ODI

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (C), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

