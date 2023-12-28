David Warner to miss West Indies’ white-ball leg for ILT20 following SCG Test

Following playing his final Test at his home ground in Sydney next year (against Pakistan), Australia opener David Warner will ply his trade in franchise-based T20 Leagues, including playing for Sydney Thunder (in BBL) and Dubai Capitals (in ILT20), missing the white-ball series against the West Indies.

As the ILT20 tournament gets underway between January 20 and February 18, Warner will head to the UAE to play and prepare for the T20 World Cup later next year in the Caribbean and the USA. Australia will host the West Indies for three ODIs and as many T20Is between February 2 and 13.

Although Warner is confirmed and committed to play for Thunder after the Sydney Test (from Jan 3-7), the veteran batter is not sure of featuring in the final should his team qualify.

Speaking to SEN Radio in Australia, the Australian Cricketers' Association Chief Executive, Greenberg, revealed he expected Warner to apply for the No Objection Certificate (NOC) after he retires from Tests. Greenberg added he is okay with Warner choosing formats and leagues outside of international cricket.

"I think the short answer to that is probably yes," Greenberg told SEN when asked if Warner would likely miss some home cricket. "I know he's pretty committed to the BBL.

"There's no doubt in the next phase of Dave's life he's going to be looking to ply his trade where he gets the best return on his investment. I don't think there's anything wrong with that, in fact, I'm encouraging him to do that.”

"There will be times where he'll be looking to miss certain games and tours. That's the sort of flexibility we've got to get our heads around. Some people won't like that, but that's the modern world of which we're living in and we have to embrace it,” he added

Plans for Warner, Smith

Per the latest report, Cricket Australia had already planned to rest Warner, Smith and some of the seniors for the West Indies’ white-ball series. Though Warner will be on his way to play the ILT20, he is expected to return for the away New Zealand series, beginning on February 21 in Wellington.

Considering the T20 World Cup next year, the Aussie selection committee and the management want their selected players to get the most time out in the middle, with IPL 2024 also helping the cause.