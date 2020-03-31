David Warner shaves head to show support to medical professionals; challenges Virat Kohli, Steve Smith among others

Swashbuckling Australian opener David Warner on Tuesday showed his support towards medical and security professionals all over the world by shaving his head. A lot of footballers have already gone bald in a bid show their support towards the medical professionals putting their lives on risk amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Warner jumped in and joined the growing list of sportspersons who have taken up their trimmer to show support to the professionals putting themselves in the first line of defence against the novel coronavirus.

Warner took to social media platform Instagram to upload a time-lapse of him shaving his head with a tripper. He further posted his photograph with a very short crop with the message: “Been nominated to shave my head in support of those working on the frontline #Covid-19 here is a time-lapse. I think my debut was the last time I recall I’ve done this. Like it or not”.

The southpaw went on to nominate the likes of Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Pat Cumins, Marcus Stoinis among others to accept the challenge and show solidarity with those fighting to save lives of others.

It is to be seen whether the likes of Kohli and Smith will join the bandwagon but Warner’s open challenge have sent the netizens into a frenzy with his video going viral all over on social media.

Meanwhile, Indian cricketers have come forward to support the Indian government and respective state governments by donating their bit during these crisis times. While almost everyone has been active on social media platforms in a bid to spread awareness surrounding the COVID-19, the likes of Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar, Pathan brothers, among many others, have stepped up with donation to help the Indian government combat the dreaded COVID-19.

