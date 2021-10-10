David Warner leaving SRH? Australian star's heartfelt post on Instagram hints at his exit

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner has hinted at his exit from the franchise after the team's ouster from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. SRH endured a disastrous season in IPL 2021 as they failed to make it to the playoffs, managing only three wins in 14 matches this season.

Warner too had a season to forget as he was sacked from captaincy before being dropped from the playing XI. The star Australian batsman started the season as the captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad and led them in the first six games of the season before being sacked from captaincy for managing only 1 win in six matches.

He was replaced by Kane Williamson as the captain of the side and was left out of the playing XI for the side's seventh game of the season. In the UAE leg, Warner featured in SRH's first two games before being dropped again for the remainder of the season. It was quite evident that SRH have started looking beyond Warner and the Aussie batsman has now all but confirmed his exit from the side.

After enduring one of his worst seasons in the IPL with SRH, Warner took to Instagram on Sunday (October 10) to share a heartfelt post, capturing some of the defining moments of his journey with SRH. "My favourite moment!! Plus, A few pics from our journey, but the last pic is a big thank you for the support shown to us," Warner wrote with a series of pictures of himself in SRH's jersey.

A number of SRH players reacted to Warner's post and expressed gratitude for his leadership qualities at the franchise. The 34-year-old remains the only captain to have led SRH to an IPL title. The franchise won their maiden IPL trophy under Warner's captaincy in 2016.

Warner is also the leading run-getter for Sunrisers Hyderabad with 4014 runs in 95 matches for the franchise.