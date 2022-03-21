David Beckham hands over his Instagram account with 71.5 million followers to Ukrainian doctor, watch his plea

Former English footballer David Beckham handed over his official Instagram account, which has over 71.5 million followers, to a maternity doctor in Ukraine.

Beckham is trying to raise awareness and money for expectant mothers in war-torn Ukraine amid Russia's invasion of the country which has caused mass destruction.

Now, Beckham's Instagram account will highlight the difficulties faced by medical professionals in Ukraine, who have been working during the Russian invasion.

The star footballer has said that he is handing over his account to a female Ukrainian doctor named Dr Iryna, who is head of the Regional Perinatal Center in Kharkiv. As per the player, Dr Iryna has been helping mothers give birth in a hospital basement.

"Hi everyone, so I'm handing over my social media to Iryna, the Head of the Regional Perinatal Centre in Kharkiv, Ukraine where she is helping pregnant mothers give birth safely," the former football ace said in a video on Instagram.

"Thanks to your donations, the oxygen generators they have received are helping newborns survive in appalling conditions," the former Manchester United player added.

While posting the video, Beckham in caption wrote, "Today I'm handing over my social channels to Iryna, the Head of the Regional Perinatal Centre in Kharkiv, Ukraine where she is helping mothers give birth."

"Head over to my stories to learn more about the amazing work Iryna and health workers like her are doing to save lives in Ukraine. Please give what you can to support @UNICEF and people like Iryna using the donation link in my bio," he added.

In the comments section, UNICEF wrote: "Thank you @davidbeckham for handing over your account, to Iryna for your heroic work, and to everyone helping children with a donation."

Since Russia announced a "special military operation" three weeks ago, there have been numerous strikes on civilian targets housing children.

Last week a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol was bombed, wounding 17.

On Wednesday (March 16) a theatre there was hit despite signs declaring children were sheltering inside.

More than 130 have been saved from the rubble but officials said up to 1,000 may have been taking refuge within.

