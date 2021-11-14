Daryl Mitchell replaces Devon Conway in New Zealand squad for India Tests

Reuters
New Delhi, India Published: Nov 14, 2021, 04:02 PM(IST)

Daryl Mitchell Photograph:( Reuters )

New Zealand's two-Test series against India begins in Kanpur on November 25 with the second Test starting in Mumbai on December 3

Batter Daryl Mitchell will replace injured Devon Conway in New Zealand's squad for the Test series against India later this month, New Zealand Cricket said on Sunday.

Conway broke his hand as New Zealand defeated England on Wednesday to reach the final of the Twenty20 World Cup.

"It's a shame for Devon to miss out on the first series of the new World Test Championship cycle, but it also offers up an opportunity for someone else," coach Gary Stead said.

"Daryl's versatility means he can cover a lot of batting positions and he's certainly got plenty of confidence at the moment.

"He's proven he can perform in Test cricket and I know he's excited to rejoin the Test group."

New Zealand's two-Test series against India begins in Kanpur on November 25 with the second Test starting in Mumbai on December 3.

