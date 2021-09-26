Dale Steyn names Punjab Kings star as long-term contender to replace Virat Kohli as RCB captain

Virat Kohli is all set to step down as the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after the conclusion of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli, who had earlier announced his decision to leave Team India's T20 captaincy, confirmed that he will not lead RCB after the 2021 edition of IPL.

RCB will be in the market, looking for an ideal replacement for Kohli as the captain of the side after the current season. While many have touted AB de Villiers to lead the side after Kohli, former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has named a former RCB star as a perfect long-term captaincy replacement for Kohli. Steyn wants Punjab Kings (PBKS) superstar KL Rahul to return to RCB and lead the side.

Rahul is currently leading Punjab Kings in IPL and has been one of the most consistent batsmen in the league over the last few years. Rahul was part of the RCB squad but was let go of by the franchise ahead of the 2018 season before being picked by Punjab Kings in the auction.

Steyn feels RCB should try to get Rahul back if they want a long-term replacement for Kohli. RCB are yet to win their maiden IPL title while Rahul also failed to take PBKS to playoffs in his debut season as the captain of the side last year.

"If RCB are going to look at a long-term contender as captain, they should be looking within their own borders. The name I've got is an ex-Bangalore player. It's KL Rahul. I just have a feeling he is going to return back to Bangalore in next year's auction," Steyn told ESPNCricinfo.

Kohli had taken over as full-time captain of RCB in 2013 and guided them to the final in 2016 where they lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kohli has so far failed to inspire his side to their maiden title and will be hoping to step down on a high this season. RCB are currently placed third on the IPL 2021 points table with ten points from nine matches.