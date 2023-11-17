CWC: 'Australia 450 for 2, India all out 65' - Mitchell Marsh's BOLD prediction for Ahmedabad showdown

India and Australia are back to facing each other in a World Cup final for the first time in 20 years. The Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the winter's greatest spectacle on Sunday. As both teams gear up for the marquee clash, Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh’s old-and-bold prediction about the CWC final’s outcome is gaining attention on social media.

During the IPL earlier this year, speaking on Delhi Capital’s podcast, Marsh had predicted an India-Australia World Cup final, with Australia scoring 450 for two in the first innings and dismissing India on a mere 65. This bold prediction, made months earlier, is blowing everyone’s mind in the lead-up to the most-talked-about cricket final in recent history.

“Australia undefeated. Defeating India. Australia 450 for 2 in the final, India all out 65," Marsh said on Delhi Capital’s podcast during IPL 2023.

While India beat New Zealand by 70 runs in the semis in Mumbai, Australia narrowly escaped South Africa’s claws to enter their record eighth World Cup final.

Where India's tally read 2-1 in the CWC finals, having won in 1983 and 2011, Australia will walk into the contest with a 5-2 lead, winning in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015, while losing in 1975 and 1996.

Momentum on Australia’s side

Australia lost their opening two matches to India and South Africa. They made inroads into the tournament, winning the remaining seven games and the semis later to pocket the required momentum heading into the summit clash. Their latest win over the South Africans at the Eden Gardens stamp their authority as the knockout heroes.

Marsh himself is a man in form, having already scored two hundreds against the Asian teams (Australia and Bangladesh) in the group stages.

Come the final against India, Australia will bank on their A-Listers to come up and deliver on the big day.

Be wary of the high-flying India Team

The Indian Team is rising upwards and onwards with their stellar performances in this World Cup. Though New Zealand gave them a tough fight in both contested matches, India dominated the majority of their games, winning them convincingly.

Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami have been the players for India, with Captain Rohit Sharma and others also contributing at crucial junctures for the side.