CWC '23: Pakistan lose top-order in a jiffy versus Netherlands in Hyderabad face-off - Watch video
After being asked to bat first, Babar Azam-led Pakistan lost their top order in a flash in their CWC '23 opener against the Netherlands in Hyderabad.
Pakistan have kicked off their ICC ODI World Cup 2023 campaign on Friday (Oct 6) versus the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. Being asked to bat first, the Men in Green were off to a poor start as they lost their top three in a jiffy. Fakhar Zaman, who has seen a dip in form of late, Imam-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam were back in the hut as the 1992 winners were reeling at 38 for 3 as Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren and Colin Ackermann chipped in with regular wickets.
Here is the video of the Netherlands bowlers' early breakthroughs versus Babar-led Pakistan:
After Pakistan's poor start, Mohammed Rizwan and Saud Shakeel's 120-run fourth-wicket stand brought them back into the contest. The duo entered the record books, stitching the fourth-highest partnership for fourth-wicket, or below, in ODI World Cup history.
Highest partnerships for 4th wicket or below for Pakistan in World Cups
147* - Imran Khan & Zaheer Abbas vs NZ, Nottingham, 1983
144 - Imran Khan & Shahid Mahboob vs SL, Leeds, 1983
126 - Babar Azam & Haris Sohail vs NZ, Birmingham, 2019
120 - Mohammad Rizwan & Saud Shakeel vs NED, Hyderabad, 2023
118 - Inzamam-ul-Haq & Abdul Razzaq vs AUS, Leeds, 1999
118 - Misbah-ul-Haq & Umar Akmal vs KEN, Hambantota, 2011
Early in the match, Babar said at the toss, "We will try our best with the bat. We believe in our openers, Imam and Fakhar. Shaheen is there as well. Hasan is back in the side. We are looking at 290-300 plus.."
Playing XIs
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
