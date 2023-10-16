CWC '23: I apologise whole-heartedly, says Litton Das after outburst on Bangladesh journalists

Bangladesh star opener Litton Das has issued an apology after he got involved in a controversy with journalists during the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 edition in India. The opening batter was not happy with the presence of the media persons in the Bangladesh team hotel lobby and reported it to the security guard. The Bangladeshi journos were taking pictures of the national players from a distance, which was not well received by Litton.

This led to a controversy and now Litton has issued a lengthy statement on his Facebook page. He wrote, on Monday (Oct 16), "I apologise whole-heartedly for the incident that took place in the team hotel yesterday. Actually, I did not realise that a lot of journalists were present there. I am extremely sorry for the sudden mishap. I am always respectful towards the media. Journalists have played a big role in the development of Bangladesh cricket."

Post Litton's outburst, a senior reporter, named Aasif Iqbal lashed out at the 29-year-old batter and deemed his behaviour 'rude and unacceptable'.

“It was rude behaviour from Litton. We were insulted in some way and it was not possible for us to accept it. Journalists will be there where Bangladesh cricket goes. The ICC had allowed us to talk to the players. Taskin (Ahmed) and Mahmudullah talked to us, but the way Litton behaved was unacceptable. He then asked the security what the mediapersons were doing. Just because he is not scoring runs doesn’t mean that he will misbehave with us,” the journalist told Daily Cricket.

Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh have won a solitary game out of three and occupy the seventh spot in the points table. The Asian side will lock horns with India on Oct 19 (Thursday) in Pune.

