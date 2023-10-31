CWC 2023: 'PCB is downgrading the morale of Pakistan cricketers by constantly...' - Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has criticised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for demoralising the national side during the ongoing ODI World Cup in India, where Babar Azam & Co. are struggling at the moment. Kaneria wrote a lengthy post on X, formerly Twitter, where he slammed the the board after Babar's alleged WhatsApp chats surfaced and Inzamam-ul-Haq resigned as the chief selector after conflict of interest allegations.

Kaneria wrote on X, "While Team Afghanistan is focusing more on cricket and less on politics, Team Pakistan is focused less on cricket and more on geopolitics. @TheRealPCB is downgrading the morale of its cricketers by constantly issuing removal warnings to the captain in case of poor performance. This is happening when team selection is already in question." While Team Afghanistan is focusing more on cricket and less on politics, Team Pakistan is focused less on cricket and more on geopolitics. @TheRealPCB is downgrading the morale of its cricketers by constantly issuing removal warnings to the captain in case of poor performance.… — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) October 31, 2023 ×

“Babar Azam's private chats have been leaked and Inzamam-ul-haq has stepped down as chief selector after his alleged involvement in player management company. Pakistan team is going through a worse phase. It is time for some major changes in PCB as well as the team,” he added.

Pakistan is at the seventh spot in the points table of the ten-team tournament in India. Having started their campaign with two successive wins, the Men in Green lost their next four outings -- to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa respectively -- to be on the verge of elimination. They will lock horns with Bangladesh in match 31 at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Tuesday evening (Oct 31).

