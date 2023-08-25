CWC 2023: Former coach worried over batting balance in middle order, says 'if KL Rahul plays the role...'

Former India coach Sanjay Bangar warned Team India to consider KL Rahul in the Playing XI only if he is fit to play as a wicketkeeper-batter. The veteran Indian star returned to the team for the Asia Cup 2023 as he tries to prove his fitness for the upcoming ODI World Cup. However, there are doubts over Rahul’s fitness as few predict he won’t be able to keep wickets.

Bangar opines on Rahul’s role

"I think keeper batter because no one bowls in the top 5 of Team India, so it means if you want 6 bowling options you should have a player in your top 5 who can bowl or he should be a wicket-keeper batsman. So, I feel if KL Rahul plays the role of a wicket-keeper batsman, I believe then only he should be considered in the playing XI because in that way the team's balance will be maintained," Bangar told Star Sports.

According to Bangar, India should consider players with utility roles in the Playing XI who offer batting and bowling options. The Indian team’s utility factor could play a major role in determining the team’s success during the World Cup. For Rahul, he thinks he should come into the team as a wicketkeeper-batter and offer more to the team.

India have the services of Ishan Kishan, who is most likely to make the ODI World Cup squad as a backup if not first-choice wicketkeeper. Kishan is in great form for the team and offers batting along with donning the keeping gloves. India already have players like Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli as only batting options and are not relying on their bowling services.

Who could miss out on World Cup squad?

Currently, the 17-member squad for the Asia Cup will have to prove their worth before it is trimmed to 15 players for the ODI World Cup. The deadline to announce the World Cup squad is soon approaching as the selectors are keeping a close eye on the developments of Shreyas Iyer and Rahul. The selectors are likely to drop one batter and one bowler from the Asia Cup squad to make the final World Cup contingent.

If both Rahul and Iyer prove their fitness in the Asia Cup, Tilak Varma looks to be the natural option to be dropped for the World Cup while Prasidh Krishna could also have to sit at home for the big event in India.

