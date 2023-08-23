CWC 2023: Adam Gilchrist underlines David Warner's role, claims 'his knowledge and experience will be vital'

Former Australia great Adam Gilchrist has underlined the importance of David Warner in the side as the team prepares for a crucial next few months. Warner, 36, now in the twilight of his career could be a vital tool for Australia according to Gilchrist despite him facing competition from Mitchell Marsh for the opening spot. The Aussies will have two ODI series before the World Cup begins to test and experiment with their side.

Gilchrist wants Warner in the Playing XI

"You don't take (Warner) if you're not going to start with him and open with him," Gilchrist was quoted by cricket.com.au.

"He well and truly warrants being picked in that World Cup squad and the starting XI. He's a World Cup winner. I think his knowledge and experience in India will be vitally important to the Aussies doing well.”

The left-hand batter from New South Wales missed the ODI series against India in March with an elbow injury. Marsh deputised for him as an opener and was seen in a brilliant form that earned him the Player of the Series reward. However, there are fears that Warner despite being in the squad for the World Cup could miss out in the Playing XI.

"He (Warner) doesn't mind being backed into a corner," Gilchrist said.

"That's probably not the way he always wants it to play out but he knows how to throw a counter-punch here and there."

Australia’s busy schedule

The Aussies are scheduled to face South Africa in a three-match T20I series followed by a five-match ODI series in August and September. They will then head to India for a three-match ODI series followed by the ODI World Cup. Skipper Pat Cummins won’t be available for the South Africa series but is expected to travel there while Steve Smith will also miss the series. Both are nursing a wrist injury, but are hopeful of returning to the national side for the India series.

In the absence of Cummins during the South Africa tour, Marsh will take charge of the side. Australia will start their ODI World Cup campaign against India on Sunday, October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

