CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: How to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad online?

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad take on in the 29th match of this year's Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings have had a woeful run in this year's IPL after losing five matches and winning just two. To make it into the playoffs, CSK need six wins from their remaining seven fixtures. However, CSK will want to get back to winning ways. Sunrisers have already beaten the Super Kings earlier in this tournament. SRH won the match by 7 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have had a season full of ups and downs. David Warner and Co. have won three matches and lost four matches. David Warner's side has been stronger than the Chennai side. With Warner back in form, the opening pair could wreak havoc on a ground like Dubai. Manish Pandey has been in the best of his form. Rashid Khan has an asset for SRH and could be vital in today's match.

The two teams have faced each other 13 times in the IPL so far, and CSK holds a 9-4 head-to-head win/loss record over SRH.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (October 13).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match at WION.