CSK vs LSG live streaming: Where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match live on mobile?

CSK vs LSG live streaming: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will meet Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the sixth match of the Indian Premier League slated to be held on Monday, April 3. MS Dhoni-led side started its IPL 16 journey off a defeat against Gujarat Titans in the opening match. So, it will be looking to register its first victory. On the other hand, LSG is coming off after humbling Delhi Capitals with a 50-run victory under the captaincy of KL Rahul.

CSK vs LSG live streaming details

The IPL 16 match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will be streamed live on the JioCinema app for free. The service is available for both Jio and non-Jio users. Fans need to install the JioCinema app on their mobile to enjoy the livestream of the CSK vs LSG match in 12 languages. Star sports network will broadcast the CSK vs LSG match live in India on TV.

CSK vs LSG match details

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Lucknow MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai on Monday, April 3. The match will take place at 7:30 PM IST. The JioCinema app will stream the matches live in India. Live updates of the match can be followed on WION as well.

CSK vs LSG match playing XI (Predicted)

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI

Devon Conway, AT Rayudu, RD Gaikwad, MM Ali, Ben Stokes, S Dubey, RA Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, MS Dhoni(C), DL Chahar, RS Hangargekar

CSK Impact Player options: Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI

KL Rahul(C), MP Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, KH Pandya, A Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Jaydev Unadkat

LSG Impact Player options: Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra

When will CSK vs LSG match be played?

CSK vs LSG match will be played on Monday, April 3.

Where will CSK vs LSG match be played?

CSK vs LSG match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai.

What time will CSK vs LSG match start?

CSK vs LSG match will start at 7:30 PM IST.