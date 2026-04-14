/CSK vs KKR in IPL 2026: Noor’s 3-wicket haul and Samson’s 48 secure second straight win for Chennai

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have secured their second straight win in IPL 2026 with a 32-run thumping of former fellow champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home on Tuesday (Apr 14). Sanju Samson continued his brilliant run, scoring 48 at the top, while overseas spinner Noor Ahmad returned with three wickets to pile more misery on the 10th-place KKR. Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis contributed with the bat, and CSK pacers also came to the party, all helping the team's cause.

KKR won the toss and elected to field first, a decision they perhaps regretted midway through their run chase, when their scorecard read 90 for six in 13 overs. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to get going for the fifth time this season, as he departed inside the third over for just seven. Samson and Mhatre upped the ante, adding 47 runs in 22 balls before KKR quick Vaibhav Arora accounted for the teenager.

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Another 39-run stand between Samson and Brevis kept CSK ahead. Following Samson’s dismissal, Sarfaraz Khan came out to the middle, hitting a four and a six during his 23-run stay at the crease. While Shivam Dube and Brevis further punished KKR with wild hits, brilliant last three overs from Kolkata quicks, mainly Kartik Tyagi, restricted the hosts well within 200 (192/5).

KKR – no stomach for fight

Languishing at the bottom of the points table, KKR failed to improve their performance against the lower-ranked CSK. Losing Impact Sub Finn Allen inside the second over broke their momentum before his opening partner Sunil Narine also walked back within the Powerplay to dent their run.



However, what turned the game around for both sides were those middle overs between 10th and 13th, where KKR lost five wickets, all crucial ones, with Noor returning with three of those. Hard hitters Rinku Singh and Cameron Green departed quickly, leaving KKR with plenty to chase.

