CSK vs GT Live Streaming: How to watch first match of IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings & Gujarat Titans

CSK vs GT Live: The reigning champions Gujarat Titans and four-time winners Chennai Super Kings will square off in the inaugural match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The CSK versus GT match will happen on Friday, March 31, following the IPL 2023 opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Because of their format and character, Indian Premier League matches have always been unpredictable, keeping spectators enthralled until the final ball. Gujarat Titans have kept their core lineup and acquired talented players such as Kane Williamson and Shivam Mavi for IPL 2023. Hardik Pandya will head the Titans during the tournament.

Meanwhile, Mahendra Singh Dhoni may be playing his final IPL season, making this an emotional season for CSK supporters. After winning four times in the past, Chennai Super Kings' performance in IPL 2022 was dismal. They came in ninth place in the IPL 2022 points table. CSK, on the other hand, possesses excellent all-rounders for IPL 2023, including Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, and Moeen Ali.

Here are all the live-streaming details about Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans (CSK vs GT), the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

CSK vs GT Match Details

Which teams will play in the opening match of the Indian Premier League 2023?

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Gujarat Titans in the first match of IPL 2023.

When will the first match of IPL 2023 CSK vs GT be played?

The CSK vs GT IPL 2023 match will be played on Friday, March 31.

What time will CSK vs GT match start?

The first match of IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will start at 07:30 PM IST on March 31.

Where will the CSK vs GT match be played?

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, will host the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between CSK and GT.

CSK vs GT Live Streaming

Where can I watch the match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans?

Star Sports Network will broadcast the CSK vs GT match live on March 31, 2023.

How to watch CSK vs GT IPL 2023 on mobile?