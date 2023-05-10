CSK vs DC Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

CSK vs DC Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in match no. 55 of the IPL season 2023 on Wednesday, May 10. The clash will take place at the home ground of Chennai, the MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK are ranked in the second spot in the points table with six wins from 11 matches, while Delhi are ranked in the last spot with four wins from 10 matches.

In the last match, Chennai won against Mumbai Indians and Delhi won their last match as well, against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. With both sides coming in top form, the match promises to be an action-packed encounter.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the teams’ head-to-head details: CSK vs DC- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have played 27 matches so far in the IPL. CSK has won 17 matches, while DC has won 10 matches. Hence, the head-to-head record of CSK vs DC stands at 17-10. In the last 5 matches between both teams, DC has won thrice while DC won two times.

Matches played: 27

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings: 17

Matches won by Delhi Capitals: 10 CSK vs DC- IPL 2023: Pitch report In the five games played at the MA Chidambaram stadium so far in IPL 2023, three have been won by teams batting second. The average first innings score batting first this season has been 173. Spinners also get good purchases out of the surface; hence, they will enjoy bowling at the venue. CSK vs DC- IPL 2023: Weather update The conditions in Chennai will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature expected to range between 28 and 34 degrees Celsius. CSK vs DC- IPL 2023: Probable playing XI Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed CSK vs DC- IPL 2023: Prediction Prediction: Chennai Super Kings will win today’s match. CSK vs DC- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Live broadcast: Star Sports

Live streaming: JioCinema app

