CSK shares MS Dhoni's first pic of 2022 with his pet pony, post breaks the internet

India's former captain MS Dhoni continues to be a big name in world cricket. Having retired from international cricket in mid-August 2020, the 41-year-old still remains active in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he continues to lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Dhoni didn't have a great run with the bat in IPL 2020 and in the following edition in 2021. However, the keeper-batsman led his troops magnificently to take the Yellow Army to their fourth title in last year's tournament; held in two halves in India and the UAE.

Recently, the CSK franchise's official Twitter handle shared a post featuring the 'Thala' Dhoni, who was seen feeding his pet pony. The post has soon become the talk of the town, garnering over 41K likes on Twitter. On the other hand, the same photo has fetched over 582k likes on Instagram.

Here's the first pic of Dhoni in the new calendar year:

Dhoni will next be seen on the 22-yard cricket strip during the forthcoming IPL 2022 edition, which is set to be held in India in April-May. The CSK franchise, on the other hand, will look to form a solid unit this time around in the upcoming mega auction, which will be held in mid-February in Bengaluru.

For the unversed, CSK have retained the likes of Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali. They will look to regain the services of some of their old players and add more new faces to defend their title in the IPL 15 edition.

The next season of the IPL will also feature two new teams, in the form of Lucknow and Ahmedabad.