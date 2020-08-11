CSK, KKR, DC to carry 'exclusive' net bowlers for IPL 2020 in UAE

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 being moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) may prove to be a big chance for at least 50 young talents, who are set to travel with the eight franchises as ‘exclusive’ net bowlers. Three franchises – Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals – have confirmed that they are on course to make a roster of net bowlers.

Select cricketers will have the opportunity to bowl to the likes of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Shreyas Iyer among others for close to a month.

Usually, local bowlers are used at nets apart from junior fringe players, however, with strict implementation of ‘bio-security’ measures for the T20 tournament, the franchises are arranging quality bowlers for net practice sessions.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has limited the squad strength to 24 players.

"If all goes well, we are planning to take around 10 bowlers exclusively to UAE for the practice sessions. They will be accompanying the team and will remain till the tournament starts," Chennai Super Kings CEO Kashi Vishwanathan told PTI on Tuesday.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have also confirmed that they will take 10 net bowlers, expected to be chosen by their academy coach Abhishek Nayar.

"It will be a blend of players of who have played Ranji Trophy while some of have played U-23 and U-19 national level tournaments," someone who is privy to developments in the KKR camp informed PTI.

The Delhi Capitals are also taking around six net bowlers who will be a part of the team's "bio bubble". "They will be staying with the squad and will travel with the team for the net sessions," a franchise source said. The Rajasthan Royals are also on course to finalise the number of net bowlers they will carry. Royals, as well as Royal Challengers Bangalore, can fly out bowlers from their own respective academies.

"Someone like former India U-19 Aditya Thackeray could gain a lot if RCB decides to take him for net sessions where he can bowl to a Virat Kohli. Aditya is a part of RCB developmental squad," a senior talent scout of a franchise said. It is expected that there will be a healthy number of spinners in overall net bowlers' list.

"On slow Dubai tracks, it will be important that teams stack up their line-up with more spinners, especially for humid conditions. You will see a lot of left-arm spinners and wrist spinners who have played a decent level cricket being included apart from the pacers," the talent scout said.

(With PTI inputs)