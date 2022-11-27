Croatia vs Canada at FIFA World Cup 2022 - Match prediction, preview, head-to-head and lineups
FIFA World Cup 2022: The third match of the day 8 will be played between Croatia and Canada. The 2018 runners-up, Croatia, will play Canada on Sunday, November 27, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha in an effort to earn their first victory of the FIFA World Cup 2022
In their opening match, Croatia and Morocco were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate, while Canada was defeated 1-0 by Belgium. Canada, which is competing in its second World Cup, has yet to score a goal in the history of the men's competition. In 1986, they earned a spot in the competition and were eliminated at the group stage, going home winless and goalless. And as the youthful generation in Canada is starting to lift off, Croatia's golden age has started to come to an end after several years of high flight. Canada can understandably feel unfairly treated given their 1-0 loss to Belgium going into Sunday's match.
Croatia vs Canada head to head
In men's international football, Croatia and Canada have never faced one another. This is their first clash.
Croatia vs Canada match prediction
A goalless draw is still possible here, so any neutral spectators expecting a barrage of goals should go elsewhere. However, Dalic's team can hold firm defensively and prevail in the midfield fight to win this game.
Canada is given a 27.0 per cent winning chance, Croatia is given a 47.0 per cent advantage, and the draw is regarded as somewhat less likely at 26 per cent.
Prediction: Croatia-1, Canada-0
Croatia vs Canada predicted line-ups
Croatia possible starting lineup: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic
Canada possible starting lineup: Borjan; Laryea, Johnston, Vitoria, Miller, Davies; Buchanan, Hutchinson, Eustaquio, Larin; David
Croatia vs Canada date, kick-off time, and venue
The third match on day 8 (Sunday, November 27th) of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played between Croatia and Canada. The game will begin at 21:30 IST and 20:00 GST (Gulf Standard Time). The venue of this encounter is – Khalifa International Stadium.