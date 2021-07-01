Cristiano Ronaldo tops Instagram rich list; goes past Dwayne Johnson and Kylie Jenner

Doubts over Ronaldo dispelled as veteran comes up with the goods Photograph:( Reuters )
According to estimation, Ronaldo makes more money on Instagram ($40 million) than from his Serie A club Juventus.
Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Instagram's annual rich list of celebrities who can charge the most for a sponsored post. Juventus star can get as much as $1.6 million to endorse a product on social media.
The amount witnessed a significant rise in a year, almost double as the estimate was about $889,000 in 2019. Portuguese footballer, who ranked third in 2019, went past Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kylie Jenner.
1 Cristiano Ronaldo – $1.6 million
2 Dwayne Johnson – $1.52 million
3 Ariana Grande – $1.51 million
4 Kylie Jenner – $1.49 million
5 Selena Gomez – $1.46 million
6 Kim Kardashian – $1.41 million
7 Lionel Messi – $1.16 million
8 Beyoncé Knowles – $1.14 million
9 Justin Bieber – $1.1 million
10 Kendall Jenner – $1.05 million
Cristiano Ronaldo is already the most-followed person on Instagram. The football star has over 300 million followers on the social media app.
Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo's recent actions cost billions of dollars to a company. The Portuguese star removed Coca-Cola bottles from a Euro 2020 news conference due to which the company's market value was slashed by $4 billion.