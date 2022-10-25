Cristiano Ronaldo returns to first-team training after serving punishment for Tottenham Hotspur walkout

Cristiano Ronaldo was deservingly punished by Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag after he refused to come on as a substitute and left the stadium before the full-time whistle during the club's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur last week. Ronaldo was widely criticised for his antics as the 37-year-old chose to let his frustrations known to the United boss.

Ronaldo had expressed his desire to leave United earlier this summer and was actively looking for a move away from the club throughout the transfer window. However, any move failed to materialise for the Portuguese superstar as none of the top clubs showcased any interest in securing his services.

He had to continue at United after missing the entire pre-season for the club and has since struggled to start games under new manager Ten Hag. While has been a regular feature for United in the Europa League, Ronaldo has not got many starts in the Premier League this season and has only one goal to his name.

He was named on the bench against Tottenham last week but refused to come on as a substitute a few minutes before the final whistle. He then stormed off the pitch and left the stadium before the game finished. Ten Hag took immediate action against Ronaldo and dropped him from the club's squad against Chelsea while also making him train separately.

However, Ronaldo returned to training with the first team at United's training base - Carrington on Tuesday. He is reportedly back in contention to return to the playing XI in United's clash against Moldovan side Sheriff at Old Trafford on Thursday.

While he has returned to training, the rumours about Ronaldo leaving United have not died down with the likes of Chelsea and Napoli among the clubs in for the 37-year-old. As per reports, United are ready to let the Portuguese forward leave in January next year if a suitable offer arrives for him.

It remains to be seen if Ronaldo will return to action when United host Sheriff in their next Europa League clash on Thursday.